Crime proposal debated

PUBLIC SAFETY

According to government figures, approximately 36 percent of Panama City's 1.2 million children do not attend school.

And about 6 percent of children under the age of five suffer from malnutrition.

These statistics were raised yesterday by critics of a plan to increase sentences for juveniles convicted of committing serious crimes. They say that education and addressing poverty is needed instead of longer prison sentences.

Students and administrators at the Universidad de Panama yesterday discussed issues facing children and teens, including the rising crime rate within that demographic.

The Asamblea Nacional is set to debate a bill proposed by the Ministerio de Desarrollo Social (Mides) that will address teen and children's issues.

Mides official Sara Rodríguez said the bill seeks to establish "co-responsibilities" among parents, the community and the government. It will deal with areas such as education, health and social welfare.

The discussion soon centered around the current call to toughen penalties for young offenders.

Aida Selles, director of the Instituto de Criminología, which sponsored the debate, said that this idea probably won't deter teen criminals because the underlying issues of poverty and lack of education will still exist. She said that taking such action would be repressive.