Dengue cases drop dramatically

BRIEFS. HEALTH

A particularly dry summer has led to a drastic reduction in the number of reported cases of dengue this year.

During the first three months of the year, there have been 124 cases reported, accroding to statistics from the Ministerio de Salud (Minsa). In the first three months of 2007, there were 1,130 such cases.

Gladys Guerrero, director of the department of epidemiology at Minsa, said that a lot of work has gone into fighting the disease this year, including expanding the use of chemicals to reduce mosquito numbers near the country's heavily populated areas.

There have also been numerous house-to-house sweeps to eliminate potential breeding areas.

But the biggest impact has been made by Mother Nature. While this summer was supposed to be unusually wet, Panama City has not received much rain, cutting down on the number of areas where the mosquitoes that carry the disease can breed.