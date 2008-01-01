Deputies discuss proposal

POLITICS

The Asamblea Nacional met last evening in a special session to discuss a proposal to expand the powers of the president.

As of press time, the proposal was still being debated.

President Martín Torrijos is seeking an expansion of his powers in several areas, including immigration and tourism.

Prior to discussing the proposal, the Asamblea approved a law that brings the country in compliance with World Trade Organization guidelines regarding subsidies.

The Asamblea also approved, on second reading, a bill that calls for the creation of the Consejo de la Concertación Nacional para el Desarrollo, which will help the government address social problems. The bill has to be approved on three readings.

It also is aimed at increasing citizen participation in the legislative process.

Panameñista deputy José Blandón Figueroa questioned the way the program will be monitored, saying that it doesn´t appear as though it will be effective.

The unusual holiday meeting drew a crowd of 62 deputies with 16 not attending. The meeting was expected to wrap up at midnight last night. Yesterday's meeting was the last of the year as there is no session scheduled for today.