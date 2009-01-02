Ethics pact rarely stops negative ads

POLITICS

The first electoral ethics pact in Panama was signed in 1993, and it outlined the principles that political parties were supposed to follow for the May 1994 elections.

In that agreement, the presidential candidates were committed to developing their political campaigns in an atmosphere of peace and respect for freedoms. This initiative arose from within the Catholic Church through the Justice and Peace Commission.

That document was followed by electoral pacts agreed to during the general elections of 1999 and 2004.

This year, however, the agreement has suffered some setbacks, as the three opposition presidential candidates have challenged the proposed document, calling for tougher regulations. Among their demands, a call for the disclosure of political and moral backgrounds of the candidates and to include safeguards to prevent the government using social programs to promote candidates.

The candidates have threatened not to sign the pact, but José Luis Lacunza, president of the Episcopal Conference of Panama, said he would examine the suggestions and hoped to have it signed in the first days of this month.

The signing of the ethics agreement, however, has not stopped allegations of dirty campaign tactics from being raised in each election.

In the 1994 general election, messages were spread in various campaign ads tying some candidates to the country's recently military dictatorships.

Other ads tied candidates to drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

At the time, Electoral Court Judge Eduardo Valdés Escoffery said that the spots should be removed from the air because they were done anonymously.

For the 1999 elections, 12 parties signed the second ethical pact. They pledged “not to disseminate directly or by third persons or groups violent messages, libelous or disrespectful” during the elections. But the negative ads did not take long to arrive.

In the midst of the 2003 election campaign, the presidential candidate of the Solidaridad party, former President Guillermo Endara, denounced the “dirty campaign” being run against him. Endara then asked the authorities to investigate who was behind the issuance of a paid advertisement in which he was criticized. Then-candidate Martín Torrijos also made a complaint about campaign violations to the Electoral Tribunal about an anonymous ad.

This year has been no exception as allegations were already made of dirty campaigning during the hotly-contested party primaries.

And other negative ads are sure to surface between now and election day, regardless of whether or not the ethics pact is signed.