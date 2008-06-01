Fishing industry rebounds

EXPORTS

The export of fresh fish, which is the country's third most popular export, has managed to stabilize after experiencing one of its worst years in 2007.

In the first quarter of this year, exports reached these exports reached 625 million kilograms of fish, 2 percent more than the same period last year, according to the Contraloría General de la República.

The Asociación de Productores, Procesadores y Exportadores de Productos del Mar (Appexmar) argues that there has been a "small spike" in activity due to fact that weather conditions in fishing areas have improved.

"At least this year the activity has achieved sustainability," said Valerio De Sanctis, president of the union which represents more than 20 processing plants.

Fishing for dorado, which is also known as dolphin fish, has been especially profitable, as there has been a healthy catch of this species, which is prized by restaurants in both the U.S. and the Caribbean. Exporters can get up to $3 a pound for this fish.

According to Appexmar, four plants closed in the past year, although three of those were acquired by other operators. De Sanctis said that no additional closures are forecast for this year.

Despite the slight improvement in the market, high fuel prices continue to be a problem for the industry.

That is one of the reasons that shrimp exports have continued to fall. Panama exported 907,000 kilos of shrimp during the first quarter of the year, 33 percent less than the same period in 2007.