Government may resume normal hours

ENERGY

Members of the executive branch will meet Monday to determine if government hours will go back to normal.

Offices have been opening and closing earlier to save on energy costs by reducing the use of air conditioners during peak hours. The offices have been closing at 1:30 p.m., with the air conditioners getting turned off about 30 minutes before closing time.

Now that the levels of the Furtuna and Bayano reservoirs are back to normal, more hydro power is being generated, leading officials to contemplate going back to the normal schedule.

The government was close to rationing power as low levels in the country's reservoirs and high demand almost caused blackouts during periods of peak usage. The country's power producers had to rely on more expensive carbon-generated power to meet the demand during peak hours.