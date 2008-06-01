Grenades found at Mivi site

NATIONAL

There are eight grenades in front of Mireya Jaén's house in the community of El Progresso No. 4, in La Chorrera.

These unusual adornments are inactive, but residents say that plenty of others that are the real things have been found during the development of the area by the Ministerio de Vivienda (Mivi).

The community was first inhabited by squatters shortly after it was turned over by the American government. Last year, however, Mivi began building more permanent residences there for people.

It was at that point that the grenades started surfacing. They are apparently left over from training exercises held in the area during World War II.

While some of the grenades, such as the ones on display outside Jaén's house, are hollow, others are filled with explosives.

When one is found, the residents call the Policía Nacional, which detonates them in a nearby field. The resulting explosion rattles the windows of the neighborhood's houses.

There are about 350 families living in this area, and the prospect of having one of the unexploded grenades go off accidentally is something everyone is concerned about.

"There is a lot of heavy machinery being used," Jaén said. "They might cause a grenade to explode."

Mivi is working with the police to assess the situation. Also working on the problem is Isthmian Explosive Disposal, a company that has been involved in the clean-up of other former military sites that are now slated for development.