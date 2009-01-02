Guandú prices reach record highs, then drop

BRIEFS. AGRICULTURE

The recent rainy weather and speculation are the reasons that prices for guandú, a locally produced bean that is often mixed with rice, have soared to record levels in recent days, said Aquilino Sanjur, the deputy director of the Ministry of Agricultural Development.

Heavy rains in November caused a delay in the harvesting of the crop in the interior. The reduction in supply coincided with the holiday season when consumption of guandú is at its highest levels.

The price reached $8 a pound in Panama City in the days before Christmas. That price has since dropped back to normal levels.

Recently, a pound of guandú has been selling for as little as $2 a pound, according to market surveys. In David on Wednesday, the price ranged from $2 to $4 in various stores surveyed. Part of the price increase was blamed on speculators who inflated prices as supplies ran low.

But Jerónimo Hernández, who runs a market, denied that the price hikes and shortages in the run-up to Christmas were a result of hoarding the product or other activities designed to run up the price.

He said that the recent rains impacted many areas of the country where the crop is grown, not just Chiriquí.

That was backed up by growers in Coclé, who also had to delay their harvests because of the weather.

Sanjur, however, said that the increase in prices were “irregular.”

“The middlemen are the ones who often get the bulk of the profits, and we expect proper planning to be done to avoid this phenomenon in the future.”