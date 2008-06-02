Gunned down

José Luis "Pistolero" Garcésscored the only goal in Panama’s 1-0 defeat of Guatemala yesterday in an international friendly soccer match held in Florida. Garcés, who replaced Blas Pérez in the second half, found the net from about 30 yards out in the 66th minute of the match. It is Panama’s first international match since last November. The team will play Canada on Wednesday in a closed match.
Panamá, 24 de enero del 2020
