Half of Colón’s murders gang-related

BRIEFS. PUBLIC SAFETY

Colón police said that, of the 114 homicides in the province in 2008, about half were related to gang violence.

Cristóbal Rivera, sub-commissioner of the National Police for the province, said that 69 of the cases have been solved while the rest are still being investigated. Seventy of the cases were gang-related.

The officer said that it is necessary to promote the expansion of jobs and education in the area to help steer young people away from criminal activity.

That conclusion is shared by Gilberto Toro, regional director of the Ministry of Social Development, who believes that the youth need more support to prevent their becoming involved in gang activities.

During December, the ministry acted as a mediator between the two rival street gangs operating in the city. Members of those gangs have started engaging in community service projects to demonstrate that they want to improve their neighborhoods.