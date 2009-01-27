Herrera defends payment

GOVERNMENT

The ruling party's presidential candidate, Balbina Herrera, yesterday denied any favoritism related to the payment of $570,000 by the Panama Maritime Authority to a company that she heads.

Herrera said that the compensation received by the company, High Class Construction, is “fair” because the legal dispute between the two entities has been continuing for the past nine years.

“My lawyers were working hard on this for nine years,” Herrera said. “This reflects a problem with the administration of justice.”

According to the authority, the payment was made because the company's concession at the port of Colón was cancelled when the facility's operations were turned over to another entity in 1997.

The government, however, has only made compensation payments to two of the 30 companies who had concessions at the facility. It has also been engaged in a long-running battle with former port workers, who claim that they should also be compensated for losing their jobs.

Herrera, however, has denied that politics played any part in the payment.

“There is nothing sinful about it,” the presidential candidate said. “Had I done something wrong, I would not have made it public in my statement of assets.”

Questions have been raised, however, about how the government arrived at its compensation figure. Herrera's business reported losing money for most of the time it was open, but the figure awarded by the government seems to be based on a relatively short period of time when it realized substantial profits.

If nothing else, the timing of the payment has not been politically beneficial for Herrera, especially as her primary opponent, Ricardo Martinelli, has come under criticism for trying to use his substantial wealth to influence the election.

Martinelli's campaign has countered with the claim that the ruling government, “came into office clean, and are leaving millionaires.”

Roberto Henríquez, vice president of Martinelli's Cambio Democrático party, said this case illustrates the campaign's case perfectly.

“It's a shame that there is no money for pensioners, or for schools and hospitals, but the [ruling government] continues to distribute the proceeds of our taxes among themselves,” Henríquez said.