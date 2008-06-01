ICA Panamá’s EIA for twin island project challenged

REAL ESTATE

Does ICA Panamá have an environmental impact assessment (EIA) to build two artificial islands opposite the area of Punta Pacifica?

The company has said yes, but the answer from officials at the Autoridad Nacional del Ambiente (Anam) is not as resolute.

Anam Director Ligia Castro de Doens, for example, has said that although her agency approved an EIA for the company in August 1999, the document is no longer valid, based on Anam criteria.

"[If] any project's EIA has been approved and has not started work after two years, [the company] must submit a new EIA. The rule is clear about it," explained Ligia, citing Decreto Ejecutivo 209 of 2006, which allows a company one year grace period to start work on an approved project.

The EIA held by the company is almost nine years old, and not a single rock has been moved on the projected site, just meters off of Punta Pacifica. However, company representatives claim to have a letter from Bolívar Zambrano, director of Evaluación y Ordenamiento Ambiental of Anam, indicating that ICA Panamá's EIA is still valid.

The letter in question is dated October 4, 2007, and is addressed to Julian Sanz Liébana, the former general manager of ICA Panamá. When contacted by telephone, Zambrano refused to confirm any details. It was his opinion, however, that the company "has begun work on the project."

ICA Panamá Director Diego Hernández said that Zambrano's letter "demonstrates the authenticity" of the environmental studies submitted.

According to the EIA approved in 1999 and modified in 2000, Anam grants the company permission to dredge up to 500,000 cubic meters and fill the cavity excavated with "inert, compactable material."

What will happen to the excavated material? Originally, ICA Panamá proposed to deposit it in an designated area on the Amador Causeway, but Anam rejected this idea. Neither would Anam give approval for the material to be dumped Isla Melones, near Taboga.

Finally, the company proposed six sites, all in the Bahía de Panamá: three in the area of the Las Perlas archipelago; two of which are a couple of miles from Punta Pacífica; and one more onshore, around 16 kilometers from Punta Paitilla.

Anam opted for "Site 5," located 28 kilometers southeast of Punta Pacífica, at a depth of 34 meters. The site, according to ICA Panamá, is far enough away from populated areas and recreational attractions.

"Any material that is to be submerged will not impact areas of ecological, economic or social importance," said the EIA.

Once dredged, the material --a combination of silt, clay and sand and gravel-- will be transported to the approved disposal site in a barge with a split hull.

ICA Panamá manager Hernández explained that the artificial islands will be built with a base of basalt rock. Atop the rock "will be [layers of] clay and above that, shrubs."

Each basalt rock weighs approximately 2.5 tons per cubic meter. The islands will sit 9.5 meters above sea level.