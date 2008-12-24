Immigration cracks down on counterfeiting

BRIEFS. JUDICIAL

Tayra Barsallo, deputy director of the national immigration service, reported yesterday that her office has handled more than 50 cases of counterfeit stamps and forged documents this year, all of which have been referred to the public prosecutor.

This report followed the recent capture of a gang of visa counterfeiters in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, from which 28 consular stamps of the Republic of Panama were seized. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported yesterday that a criminal investigation is underway, and that they have requested pertinent information from the Dominican Republic.

Barsallo claimed to have no further details about the counterfeit cases, however she did confirm that officials from her department recently detected irregularities in a number of foreign passports which led them to file a formal complaint.

“International criminals are trying to falsify documents and supplant identities, but verification of signatures by immigration officials, and surveys carried out by criminal justice experts, allow us to detect any irregularities,” she said.