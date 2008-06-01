Imports from restricted countries criticized

TRADE

The controversy over the government's discount food brand Compita deepens as documents have come to light indicating that authorities allowed the importation of rice from Thailand and onions from Ecuador, two countries on whom Panama has imposed health restrictions.

The cases have raised the hackles of domestic growers’ organizations linked to these two products that are part of Panama's basic food basket.

Import receipts for the items, held by the Autoridad Panameña de Seguridad de Alimentos (Aupsa), reveal that a container carrying 21,840 kilograms of rice from Thailand entered the country in August 2007, via Colón Container Terminals (CST).

Thailand imports have been prohibited by Panamanian health authorities to prevent the khapra weevil and other Southeast Asian agricultural pests from threatening national production. Other Central American countries also maintain this restriction.

The Asociación Nacional de Molineros (Analmo) y la Asociación de Productores de Arroz de Chiriquí (Apach) have expressed concern over the issue, and demand an explanation from the government concerning the irregular imports.

A similar situation occurred when two shipments of 28,000 kilograms of onions arrived from Ecuador last December, a country that doesn't meet Aupsa phytosanitary import requirements.

The Sociedad de Productores de Tierras Altas expressed surprise by the government's allowance of the Ecuador onions, which were also received at the Cristóbal port, in Colón.

"It's a very sensitive issue," said Antonio Acosta, the Sociedad's representative. "We will ask for more information about the product. If it involves a country without authorization, it's because there were health concerns."