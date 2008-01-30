Leaders discuss tourism changes

BUSINESS

Business leaders linked to the tourism sector met yesterday to discuss government proposals that will impact the industry.

Representatives from the Asociación Panameña de Hoteles (Apatel), the Asociación Panameña de Agencias de Viajes y Turismo (Apavit) and the Federación de Cámaras de Comercio (Fedecámaras) met at the Palacio de Las Garzas.

Herman Bern, of Apatel, said that one concern is the proposal to reduce the number of private sector members on the Autoridad de Turismo.

The groups were also concerned that the entity's director would be appointed for a period of seven years.

"It is not healthy to be in a position for so long," said Apavit President Ernesto Reyna, noting that the director's term can be renewed, meaning the position could be held by one person for as long as 14 years.

At the end of the meeting, the attendees decided to create a commission to gather suggestions and recommendations from each sector and to meet again in two weeks.

Tourism is one of the areas that President Martín Torrijos can make changes in without Asamblea Nacional approval.