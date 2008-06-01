Man shot in ambush

CRIME

A man was shot in the head yesterday as he was walking out of a dry cleaners near Vía Argentina.

The victim, Panama City attorney Manuel Antonio Caballero Pérez, was rushed to the Complejo Metropolitano de la Caja de Seguro Social, where he was listed in stable condition late Saturday.

Police said the shooting took place at about 8:30 a.m. outside of lavandería Fan Clean. Pérez, 49, was getting into his car when he was struck by a bullet that hit him near his jaw.

Witnesses said the gunman was sitting in a red car outside the laundry, and ambushed the lawyer as he exited the building. The gunman and another person in the car then drove away from the scene.

Police do not have any suspects or a motive behind the attack.