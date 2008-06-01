Mass held for fallen officers

NATIONAL

A solemn service was held yesterday at the cathedral in San Felipe to honor the five Panamanians killed in Thursday's helicopter crash.

The church was draped in black, brown, white and yellow. There were three coffins and two crypts containing the remains of the five victims, Reynaldo Serna and Juan Delgado of the Servicio Aéreo Nacional (SAN), Calixto Cedeño of the Policía Nacional and María de Celis.

The mass was attended by President Martín Torrijos, ministers of state, security officials and friends and relatives of the victims.

The square in front of the church was roped off as police officers formed an honor guard that stretched from the cathedral's entrance to the caskets. Many officers were also stationed outside the church.

During the service, Archbishop José Dimas Cedeño highlighted the values the victims shared, namely justice, honesty and love for their country. He noted that Pope Benedict XVI sent his condolences to the Panamanian people. After the service, police spokesman Eduardo Lim Yueng said the five victims had been named recipients of the government’s Grand Cross.

President Torrijos met personally with the families of the deceased after the ceremony to offer his condolences.

Eleven people were killed when the SAN helicopter plunged into a warehouse in Calidonia. In addition to the five Panamanian victims, there were five Chilean nationals killed, including the leader of that country's police force.

The only survivor was the co-pilot, Ernaldo Carrasco Montero, who is being treated at Hospital Nacional.

Investigators are now trying to determine what caused the crash.