Mayor takes heat for permit

DEVELOPMENT

San Carlos Mayor Víctor López is taking political heat for granting an earth-moving permit to a company connected to Housing Minister Gabriel Diez without going through the proper channels.

López granted the permit to Desarrollo Turístico San Carlos, a company that is closely linked to Diez. But members of the San Carlos Community Board say they should have been consulted first.

Board representative Maribel González said that, under municipal rules, the board has to grant its approval for such permits, and that the mayor overstepped his bounds.

López told the company on Dec. 17 that its application for the clearing of the land had been approved.

This followed a letter that the company sent to the mayor on Dec. 15 complaining about the lack of action the San Carlos Community Board had taken in regard to the project. The company had submitted its application for the permit in September.

In its letter, Desarrollo Turístico San Carlos complained about the “silence” that it had received about its plan to “proceed with the cleaning and liberation of our land.”

According to a regulation approved in 2007, the first requirement for such permits is the approval of the board. The mayor then has final say over whether or not the permit should be granted.

González said that the board had decided to delay action on the application until the company resolved an outstanding dispute that exists over the proposed site. The board is accusing the mayor of ignoring local laws in granting his permission for the project to commence.

The project, however, could face challenges outside of the dispute in city hall.

Xiomara Armijo and Graciela Pascual, two San Carlos residents who live near the proposed project, have complained to government environmental agencies that mangroves will be destroyed as part of the development.

A complaint has also been filed claiming that the company has been using government resources at the site.

A Desarrollo Turístico San Carlos spokesperson said that the company has complied with all the necessary regulations and has not violated any laws in developing the project.