More money sent from abroad

BUSINESS

Despite the global economic crisis, Panamanians working abroad sent more money home in the first three quarters of 2008 as compared to the same period in 2007.

These payments, called remittances, grew by 11.9 percent, totaling $141 million. Foreign workers living in Panama also sent a large amount of money back home, as remittances from Panama totaled $145 million.

Most of the money sent to Panama came from workers in the United States, Colombia, Spain and Costa Rica.

Economist and university professor Rolando Gordón indicated that the business of remittances is not a strong influence on the Panamanian economy as compared to other Central American countries.

“In some countries, remittances represent more money than its exports,” Gordon said.

The amount of remittances arriving in Panama is expected to eventually be impacted by the global economic crisis, especially as jobless rates in the United States continue to climb.

Rolando Núñez, manager of Money Gram, said his business has seen an impact.

“Before, a family would receive $800, and now they are receiving a little less,” the manager said.

He added, however, that he now has more customers, though the amounts being transferred are lower.