Nicaragua plans a canal

MARITIME

Long after U.S. political and economic interests determined that a transoceanic canal would be built in Panama, not Nicaragua, the Nicaraguan government still wants a waterway of its own.

"The project is going ahead", affirmed Virgilio Silva, president of the Empresa Nacional de Puertos de Nicaragua, in a recent telephone interview.

The project is supposed to start in 2009, but first, said Silva, Nicaragua is talking with "friendly countries" about setting up the financing.

The massive project called the Gran Canal Interoceánico de Nicaragua would connect the Pacific Ocean with the Caribbean Sea by way of the Nicaragua's Gran Lago and the San Juan river. Studies have indicated six possible routes for the canal, of which the most favored has a length of 286 kilometers, almost four times as long as the Panama Canal.

The Nicaraguan canal, which is estimated to cost around $20 billion, would allow major vessels to navigate upriver from the Caribbean, cross over to another river by means of a lock system, then head toward Lake Cocibolca and out to the Pacific Ocean by the Isthmus of Rivas.

Nicaragua's former president, Enrique Bolaños, began promoting the new canal in 2006, while Panama was in the midst of a referendum about whether to expand the Panama Canal.

Although Silva has announced that the project will go forward, Nicaragua's current president, Daniel Ortega, expressed his opposition to the canal last year in an official publication, La Voz del Sindicalismo, citing the risks of polluting the Gran Lago de Nicaragua.

"I would not agree [to the project]. . .I think that we can't put the lake at risk. We couldn't risk the lake even for all the gold in the world," Ortega declared.

Rodolfo Sabonge, vice president of Investigación y Análisis de Mercado of the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP), said he is unaware of any Nicaraguan market study related to the project. Panamanian studies, however, indicate there is not sufficient demand for a Nicaraguan canal since the region’s need can be met by an expanded Panama Canal.

Gilberto Guardia, a member of the Canal expansion’s ad hoc committee, said he doesn't believe Nicaragua can compete with Panama. Another canal might take away a little traffic, he commented, but one needn’t worry that Nicaragua can offer a shorter path between the seas.