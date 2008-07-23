Noriega hearing slated for november

BRIEFS: INTERNATIONAL

A hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 10 in Miami to determine the fate of former Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega.

At that hearing, a judge will consider arguments by Noriega's attorney, Jon May, as to why the former dictator should not be extradited to France. Noriega, who was jailed in the United States in 1992, wants to return to Panama.

But he has also been indicted in France on money-laundering charges, and a U.S. court recently ruled that he should be released to the custody of officials from that country.

In a telephone interview yesterday, May was confident that the appeal will succeed, saying that his arguments would “destroy” the case against Noriega.