Old festival is no more

NATIONAL

Members of the Comité pro Mejoras de La Chorrera, which founded the Chorrera Festival, are hoping against hope that their event will go on as it has for decades.

Forty-seven years after the first fair, however, the decision by the Consejo Municipal de La Chorrera threatens to bury the fair and the ideals for which it was created.

Last week, a municipal decree officially designated a civil board to organize the first Festival Folclórico, Artesanal, Comercial y Agropecuario de La Chorrera instead of the traditional festival.

The event will take place beginning on Jan. 16 in the same place where the old festival was held.

In the judgement of La Chorrera mayor Luis Guerra, the change is due to "political pressure" so that a certain candidate can obtain the votes needed for the presidency of the board.

The current president of the board, Mario Jaén, said that he will respect Mayor Guerra’s decision.

Luis Américo Correa, a former president of the Comité pro Mejoras de La Chorrera, recalls that the decision to organize the festival was made by the consensus of all the members of the committee. "We sent invitations to the people who could support the event and agreed on a date to propose plans for the project," he said. The various work committees were then named and they put on the first festival at the site of the República de Costa Rica school.

Roberto Aguirre, a resident of La Chorrera, offered the opinion that everyone had gotten accustomed to the festival and that it gave merchants a chance to make money.

The president of the Cámara de Comercio e Industrias de La Chorrera, Celio Gutiérrez, categorized the actions of festival representatives and the mayor as a "judicial aberration." She believes they are exercising powers that reside only with the Comisión Nacional de Feria.