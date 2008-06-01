Panama does well in ranking

INTERNATIONAL

Panama ranked 68th out of 192 countries in an annual "quality of life" survey conducted by the Escuela Superior de Economía y Administración de Empresas de Argentina.

The country was ranked fourth in what the survey terms as Latin America, behind Chile, Costa Rica and Uruguay.

The survey is done by compiling the results of eight indexes, including ones measuring transparency, competitiveness, press freedom, economic development and human rights.

These indexes are compiled by organizations such as the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the Fraser Institute and the Heritage Foundation. Panama did poorly in surveys that ranked countries on issues such as press freedom, corruption, education and social equality.

The overall results of the survey showed that Panama still has a long way to go before it can be considered a "first world" country.

The World Economic Forum raised Panama from 65th to 59th in 2007 in terms of global competitiveness. The ascent was due to investments in infrastructure and the influx of foreign capital.

But such progress is overshadowed by the harsh economic reality that still faces the country, namely the poverty situation.

According to studies, 75,000 families and 400,000 people still live in extreme poverty, earning less than $2 per day.

The country's poverty rate is one of the major factors that has prevented it from rising further in the world rankings.