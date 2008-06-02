Panama to send five to Beijing

SPORTS

With only 66 days remaining before the kickoff of the Beijing Olympics, expectations mount over which of Panama's five athletes will bring home the gold.

There's no lack of potential. For the first time in 60 years, Panama will attend the Olympics with a real possibility of medalling.

Lloyd LaBeach was the last Panamanian to win a medal, when he sprinted into third place in the 100 and 200 meter dash in 1948, in London.

Panama has high hopes for Irving Saladino, the world champion and number one-ranked long jumper, who lacks only an Olympic medal to round out his resume.

"Beijing 2008 has become a goal for all Panamanians to reach for, who hope that their athletes will return to occupy the headlines of the world's major newspapers, just as their boxers and baseball stars have," said the Xinhua news agency in China, regarding the Panamanian delegation's entry into the Olympics.

For Saladino, 25, the Beijing Games will mark his second Olympic appearance, after ranking among finalists in Athens four years ago, where he lept to a respectable 7.42 meters, which wasn’t far enough to win a medal.

Besides Saladino, Panama is sending to Bayano Kamani, of the 400 meter hurdles, Alonso Edwards, 100 and 200 meter sprint, single-sword fencing champion Yesika Jimenez and swimmer Edgar Crespo, who will compete in the 100 meter breaststroke.

The boxer Leonardo González may be added to the list of registrants if he attains a wildcard invitation by July 23, when the list must be formally ratified by the Beijing Olympic Committee.