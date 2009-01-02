Politician dies unexpectedly

NATIONAL

The sudden death of Chiriquí legislator Agustín Escudé, a member of the Partido Revolucionario Democrático (PRD), has shocked the community.

The body of Escudé, 48, was found by relatives at 7 a.m. yesterday in his house in the La Perla area of David, confirmed prosecutor Fulvio Terán.“A doctor was in residence and certified that the cause of his death was due to a cardiac arrhythmia and heart attack,” he said.

Escudé was an evangelical pastor and head of the Abundant Life Christian Association, in David. The legislator, who was educated in the field of medicine in Mexico, chaired the Human Rights Commission of the National Assembly.

“It's very sad news,” said opposition legislator José Isabel Blandón, who added that the last time they were together was a few weeks ago.

Carlos Smith, secretary of the Assembly, said that a tribute would be held for the legislator. The event is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday at the David fairgrounds.

Escudé is the second politician from that area to die suddenly in office recently. Carlos Titi Alvarado also died of a heart attack last year.