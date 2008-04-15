Politician sentenced to prison

NATIONAL

The Criminal Court of the Second Judicial Electoral District sentenced former legislator Carlos Santana, of Veraguas, to six months in prison and a year's disqualification from public office for the unlawful use of state resources.

The charges stemmed from a complaint that was filed in connection with the 2004 campaign.

The decision was handed down by Judge Edison Pimentel, who heard evidence during a two-day hearing that started Feb. 25. There were 11 witnesses that appeared during that hearing.

The ruling was issued on April 9. Santana had faced up to three years in prison.

The defense announced it will appeal the ruling. Sanatana's lawyers, however, did not reveal on what grounds they would base their appeal. They said they would comment further after reviewing the judge's ruling in more detail.

The appeal will be heard by the Tribunal Electoral, which is the country's highest court that deals with election matters.

Santana was a legislator for two terms. Between 1994 and 1999 he represented the Democracia Cristiana and then switched to the Panameñismo party when he successfully ran for re-election in 1999. he was defeated in 2004.

Santana was accused of putting campaign materials on government vehicles belonging to the Ministerio de Obras Públicas de Veraguas, which were being used for road work in that province.