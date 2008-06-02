Priest urges political action

RELIGION

The archbishop of Panama, José Dimas Cedeño, urged Panamanians to become involved in the political process during his annual address on the state of the country that he delivered yesterday.

This year the speech was held in the parking lot of Albrook Mall, the site where Pope John Paul II officiated a mass 25 years ago when he visited Panama.

In his analysis on the country's political situation, Cedeño began by saying that political campaigning has begun earlier than usual.

"At stake is the welfare of an entire people, so no Panamanian should remain indifferent to this area," he said.

Speaking to the candidates, he told them that "government should not be for the individual, but for the collective." He also said that an urgent task in the country should be to eradicate corruption and impunity.

"Anyone who seeks personal enrichment should not govern," he said, while calling on candidates to submit detailed plans.

While urging people to become involved in the process, he called the amount of money spent on the political campaigns so far "immoral."

The archbishop also called for improvement to the national health care system as well as government programs to address the rising cost of living.

"There is a terrible imbalance in the budgets of poor families," he said.

Cedeño also urged the government to improve the public transportation system.

He decried the booming popularity of the country's nightclubs and casinos and said the alcohol abuse is leading to increasing violence in the country.