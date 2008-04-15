Prisoner alleges torture

CRIME

A suspected FARC member being held by police said he was tortured shortly after being taken into custody.

Abel Palacios, one of six Colombians involved in a gunfight with police on Feb. 22 off the coast of Jaqué, the Darién, said police officers beat him and fired an AK-47 next to his head after he surrendered.

Palacios also denied being a member of FARC. Speaking on his behalf, his lawyer claims that the occupants of the boat were on a fishing trip and were unaware of the weapons and FARC uniforms in the hold.

Police are also investigating alleged threats called in to Policía Nacional headquarters where five of the six prisoners are being held under heavy security.

Palacios's lawyer denied that his client or any of his compatriots had anything to do with those threats.

The prisoners were moved to the high-security ward at police headquarters either shortly before or shortly after a cell phone was found in their possession. There was a concern that the phone could have been used to contact people outside the prison.

Police officials denied that any of the prisoners had been tortured after the gun fight. Spokesperson Noris Vega said they were taken directly to Hospital Santo Tomás for treatment of various injuries sustainedduring the fight. None of those occurred after they were taken into custody, she added.