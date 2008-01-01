Rains damage maize

AGRICULTURE

Between 4 and 5 percent of the production of maize in the province in Los Santos has been lost to the rain beating down on the entire region of Azuero, said Valentín Domínguez, president of the Asociación de Productores de Maíz y Sorgo in the province of Los Santos.

There are 10,000 hectares of maize under cultivation in Los Santos, which should yield around 950,000 tons of the crop, but, according to Domínguez, nearly 48,000 tons have been lost. Maize growers are ready to harvest their crop, but the rain won't let them, he explained.

National production of the grain reaches 500,000 tons.

Domínguez also indicated that weeds are coming up because the agrochemicals used to control them have lost their effect, while wet grains of maize in the fields have begun to germinate and separate from the plant.

Also, with the delay in harvesting, parakeets and parrots have been pecking at the grain.