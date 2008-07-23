Rape suspect captured

CRIME

A man suspected of sexually assaulting at least three women in local nightclubs in recent months has been captured by agents of the Dirección de Investigación Judicial (DIJ), according to police sources.

The arrest occurred yesterday afternoon in the offices of the Autoridad del Canal de Panamá (ACP) in one of the reverted areas.

The suspect's last victim, who was attacked at a club in the Plaza Agora on the Transístmica, reported that her assailant said he worked for the ACP and recalled that he had a distinctive tattoo of a pitchfork on his right forearm.

That description, along with images from a surveillance camera at one of the clubs where an earlier assault occurred and the testimony of other women who reported having been attacked by the same man, enabled police to create a portrait of the suspect and make an arrest.