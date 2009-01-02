Rates drop due to oil prices, rain

ENERGY

The falling price of oil and unusually heavy rains in November and early December have meant positive projections for the country's energy production in 2009.

The Ministry of Energy reported that rates will be reduced between 20 percent and 25 percent starting in January due to falling fuel prices.

The decrease in the rate will be reflected in bills sent out in February, and they will mostly apply to customers who consume more than 500 kilowatts a month, as they have no state subsidy. Smaller consumers, including many households, did not see their energy bills increase as much last year because the government subsidized some of the rate increase. A government report has estimated that demand for 2009 will be a maximum of 1,055 megawatts per day. There is already the capacity to generate 1,449 megawatts. “This year we have 80 megawatts of new power that were not available last year,” said Carlos Carcache, manager of the government's Empresa de Generación Eléctrica. The last peak of demand was recorded on Dec. 9, when consumers used 1,064 megawatts. Demand since then has fallen, however, making energy officials optimistic that the power plants will be able to produce enough electricity to meet the country's needs.

The system has also been taking advantage of the abundance of water to generate a large amount of hydropower. On Dec. 30, 72.3 percent of the country's power came from hydroelectric generation.