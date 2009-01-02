Report: Crime a threat

PUBLIC SAFETY

According to an international report, Panama and the rest of Central America could face a severe crisis in the coming decade if the increasing frequency of violent crimes is not addressed.

The warning is contained in the 2008 State of the Region Report, which was introduced at the end of last year and developed in conjunction with the Pan-American Health Organization, the Central American Integration System and the Central American Higher University Council.

The document was critical of Panama's failure to address its growing crime problem. While crime rates remain below those of other Central American countries, the “upward trend” in violent crimes was highlighted by the report as a concern.

These conclusions are not far from the current reality, where judicial authorities admit that, in Panama and San Miguelito, there are 74 active gangs. Vice President Ruben Arosemena recently stated that the crime problem is out of control.

But beyond acknowledging the problem, the report says that the country must enact policies that do more than simply toughen penalties for offenders or add more police, but rather address the root problems of the violence. This would include expanding social programs in areas that have the highest crime rates.

As of the end of August, there had been 9,174 thefts, 3,771 robberies, 3,002 assaults and 379 murder in the country.

The report stated that the rising crime rate could begin to have profound impacts on the country's economic and social development, erecting barriers that would hinder future progress.

If changes are not made, the report estimated that crime could jeopardize the country's “democratic order” by 2020, although it would not be enough to destabilize the system.

From the standpoint of the former National Police Director Ebrahim Asvat, the problem is that government is primarily looking for criminals engaged in drug trafficking and crimes committed in border areas instead of working to improve security in neighborhoods.

He said that the problems in Panama City's neighborhoods are what have people living in fear.

“We will eventually have nothing but armored vehicles, armed escorts and security officers everywhere,” he said.

The report stated that public safety can be improved over the long term, but that it will take a concerted effort by the government.

Legislator Severino Mejía said this week that the problem of security in the country will not be solved only with repressive actions by police, but the increased participation of the public.