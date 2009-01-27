Report says that growth is slowing

ECONOMY

Panama's economy continues to show upward movement, but at a much slower pace than previous years.

According to the Monthly Index of Economic Activity, published yesterday by the Comptroller, the cumulative average growth rate for November was 8.27 percent. The accumulated rate showed a slight slowdown from the previous month, which was 8.76 percent.

While these numbers are healthy, the data, as compared to the previous year, is not as rosy. The economy increased only 3.47 percent in November 2008 as compared to the same month in 2007.

The report noted that construction, transportation and hospitality industries, namely restaurants and hotels, continued to drive the economy.

In the areas of agriculture and manufacturing, the economy showed signs of contracting.