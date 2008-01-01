Residents demand bridge

TRANSPORTATION

Locals say that drivers entering the neighborhood of Altos de Cerro Viento in the district of San Miguelito from Avenue Domingo Díaz are "playing with death."

And, over the past 13 years, at least 24 people have lost the game.

That is the number of traffic fatalities at the intersection, making it one of the most dangerous in the city.

"It's like playing Russian roulette," said resident Aristides Blanco, who has been fighting for the placement of a bridge at the intersection since 1994.

Drivers coming from Panama City have to cross two lanes of traffic to get to Altos de Cerro Viento. The road is often packed with traffic, making the crossing a dicey proposition.

Residents have been asking the government to do something about the situation for years, but their pleas have gone unheeded. Worse, they say, the government seems more concerned about making things easier for the large mall that is just down the road.

This year, the Ministerio de Obras Públicas (Mop) started work on a bridge that allows drivers to get to the mall. But since the mall is on the opposite side of the highway, it won't make it any easier for drivers to get to Cerro Viento.

Mop Director Benjamín Colamarco held a meeting with angry residents and promised that work would start on a bridge to the neighborhood next year. But residents heard the same story two years ago, when the government promised to build a bridge in the area. That project never materialized, leaving residents worried that the latest proposal also will never become a reality.