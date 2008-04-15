SMN plans to refurbish ship

MARITIME

One of the flagship vessels of the Servicio Marítimo Nacional (SMN), P-302 Ligia Elena, is in a shipyard in Puerto de Coquira, in Chepo, waiting for repairs.

And despite the fact that government spent $600,000 on those repairs in 2005, further work on the vessel has been halted that the boat is slowly slipping into a state of disrepair.

The 103-foot vessel is one of the largest in the SMN's fleet, and dates from the days of the Marina Nacional de Panamá.

In 2007, the Frente Nacional Contra la Corrupción denounced irregularities in the way money was spent on the ship's repairs, and that complaint sparked an investigation by the Contraloría General.

Surveyors said that it might be cheaper to scrap the vessel rather than repair it, but that possibility was ruled out by SMN Director Rodrigo Cigarruista.

Cigarruista accepted the fact that the 30-year-old ship is suffering from the effects of old age. But he said that the agency has plans to refurbish it this year, and return it to active duty.

He explained that the contract to repair the vessel was revised in March of 2007 when workers discovered that the ship's hull was in worse shape than originally thought.

"Taking a ship to a shipyard is somewhat like going in for surgery," Cigarruista said. "A doctor never knows for sure what is wrong until he opens up the patient."

The director noted that the audit by the Contraloría General determined that there were no irregularities with the work that was performed in 2005. The agency has now submitted requests for additional funding to finish the repairs.

Cigarruista said that the agency needs the patrol boat because it has few other resources.

The SMN has requested a total of $5.6 million to finish repairs to the Ligia Elena and seven other ships that are currently out of service.

The agency has decided to scrap three other vessels because it would be cheaper to replace them than to repair them.