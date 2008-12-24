Sand mine allowed to reopen

ENVIRONMENT

Mining company Gethsa International was notified by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Monday that it could restart its operations in San Miguel.

The company had been ordered to suspend its sand mining operation earlier this month for removing material less than 500 meters from the nearest road and because it was failing to stop debris from being washed away from the site. It also was found to be operating within 70 meters of a water storage tank.

Minister Gisela Álvarez de Porras allowed the company to resume its operations after it submitted a mitigation plan to repair the damage it had caused, and to change the scope of the operation so that it was within the parameters of the company's concession. The company was the subject of numerous complaints from nearby residents.

Ministry spokesman Javier Castillo said that the company will not be fined, as the price it paid for having its operations suspended for most of the month of December was considered a proper penalty for the infractions.

“Gethsa lost a lot of money during the days that the mine was closed,” Castillo said.

According to the mitigation plan, the company has pledged not to carry material at night, to appoint personnel in the area as inspectors to reduce the speed of trucks going to and from the site, and to repair roads that have been damaged.