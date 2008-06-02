Sewage project 18 percent complete

BRIEFS. SANITATION

The first phase of the sanitation project to clean up the Bahía de Panama, which is expected to cost $360 million, is 18 percent complete, according to coordinator Juan Antonio Ducruet. The project, which began in September 2006, includes the construction of a wastewater treatment plant in Juan Díaz that will prevent untreated sewage from being discharged into the sea. The sewage will be funneled to the treatment plant through a series of pumping stations throughout the city.

The project includes the construction of an $85 million tunnel that will stretch from Avenida Balboa, under Multiplaza mall and Parque Omar, until it ends in Costa del Este. The tunnel will be an estimated 5 meters deep. It is currently in the bidding process.

"By the end of the current government in June 2009, the tunnel will be under construction," Ducruet said.

Work began last week on sewage projects in the communities of Tocumen and Belén, and collection systems in Tocumen and Tagarete.

"The project is being done in stages to better manage the contracts that are being issued," the coordinator said.

When the system becomes fully operational in 2011 or 2012, users will have to start paying a fee for the service. The cost for sewerage will not be more than 50 percent of a users water bill.

In addition to addressing the sewage contamination of the Bahía de Panama, the project will also expand service into areas which currently do not have access to the system. These areas include parts of San Miguelito, Tocumen and Chilibre.