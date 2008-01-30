Shell to avoid fine for gas shortage

TRANSPORTATION

Despite a fuel shortage at some stations, the Ministerio de Comercio e Industrias (Mici) will not fine Shell Company West Indies Ltd.

That is because there is still a sufficient supply of fuel in the country, Mici officials said.

A tanker headed for Panama has been delayed, leaving some stations high and dry just before the start of Carnaval, a time when many motorists are looking for gas.

According to governemnt regulations, gas distributors are required to have an inventory that will last seven days. Shell had this inventory in storage tanks.

Because of long lines at those tanks and the distance from some stations, the company has not been able to supply all of its outlets in a timely manner.

The government's decision did not placate Hugo Cuéllar, president of the Asociación de Distribuidores de Gasolina.

"With a situation like this, everyone loses," he said.

A fuel shipment is expected to arrive in early February.