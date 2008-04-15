Sinaproc focused on mall safety

PUBLIC SAFETY

Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil (Sinaproc) Director Roberto Velásquez Abood said yesterday that he will ask that signs pointing to emergency exits be posted in all the country's main shopping centers.

He made that statement while doing a safety inspection at Albrook Mall, which was the scene of a fire last December. During that incident there was mass confusion as people jammed exits to escape the smoke that filled the mall.

Velásquez Abood also said that mall employees are being trained in how to use fire extinguishers and how to help people evacuate the building in the event of an emergency. Part of the problem during December's incident was that alarms were generally ignored until shoppers and store employees saw smoke.

The Sinaproc director said that he expects all of Panama City's major malls to comply with his signage request in the next 15 days. he said that mall officials have been receptive to his suggestions on how to improve safety procedures.

Ángel Muñoz, vice president of Albrook Mall, said his employees are working closely with the fire department to learn how to handle future problems.

Sinaproc hopes to begin working with the owners of nightclubs, supermarkets and other businesses that deal with large crowds to educate their employees about how to handle emergencies.