Starck to launch Yoopanama

REAL ESTATE

Celebrated designer Philippe Starck will be in Panama today to promote the launch of Yoopanama, an "upscale, design oriented apartment building," according to promotional materials. Starck will be accompanied by John Hitchcox, cofounder of the Starck's Yoo brand.

Yoopanama, a 56-floor tower with 234 condominiums, will be built on Avenida Balboa. Although the launch is today, promoters say construction work will not begin for another six months.

Habitats Realty is in charge of sales for the building, whose main investors are Panamanian and American.

Starck's career started to take off in 1982, when he designed the interior of the private apartment of former French President Francois Mitterand. Since then he has earned acclaim worldwide as a pathbreaking designer working on a scale ranging from toothbrushes and chairs to restaurant and hotel interiors.