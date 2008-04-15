Steel prices rise more than 40 percent

BRIEFS. CONSTRUCTION

The price of a ton of steel in Panama rose from $700 to $1000 in the last four months owing in part to increased global demand for the alloy, especially in China.

The price of this critical construction material has doubled since 2006.

"We are virtually at the mercy of the global market," said Walter Medrano, president of the Cámara Panameña de la Construcción.

Local steel suppliers think costs will continue to rise in the short run, insofar as the cost of iron and petroleum, both of which are indispensable to the fabrication and transportation of steel, also continue on their upward trend.

