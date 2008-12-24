Stores see strong holiday sales

NATIONAL

In almost all provincial capitals, there has been a significant increase in the number of holiday shoppers in the streets this year.

In Penonomé, for example, Loai Kasim, owner of the El Famoso store, says that the commercial movement has been very good for them, and confirms that their sales so far have exceeded by nearly 25 percent the sales they registered at this time last year.

The owner of the El Combate store commented that they are ringing in nearly double the sales they achieved in 2007, adding that the proof is in the fact that he had to hire about 40 more workers over the holiday to handle the increased movement.

Meanwhile, in the city of David, Chiriquí Chamber of Commerce and Industries president, Enoch Rodríguez, said that, to his surprise, despite the rising price of vegetables, meat, and even guandú registered this year, commercial movement seems to be good, especially when it comes to food and toys.

Many of the store owners and vendors are attributing the improvement in sales to conscientious holiday savings and the payment of Christmas employee bonuses, in addition to other business opportunities that have opened up in the city.

On the other hand, things have not been going as well for some informal vendors. Kevin Vargas, a street vendor on Penonomé’s Central Avenue, explained that he has not had many sales so far during this season. He hopes that things will improve by the end of the year, because although there is a great deal of competition out there, he observed that each vendor is offering something different to the public. However, Manuel Pérez, a street vendor on Fourth Street in David, affirmed the low sales on the informal commercial market, as did a number of other kiosk vendors along Fourth Street.

And then there's the consumer's side of things. With increasing crowds in the streets and malls, some shoppers are carrying out their holiday duties eagerly, while others are finding the entire process a bit overwhelming.

For Mercedes Quiroz, shopping at the mall in David is full of “pain and suffering.”

“I think twice before going to the mall, because it is full, and you have to form a line for everything, to check bags, to pay for items and to wrap gifts,” She said. “You go out to shop at 7 in the morning, and at night, you still find yourself shopping.”