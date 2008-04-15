Taxi fare increase on hold

BRIEFS. TRANSPORTATION

The government put a stop to a decision by some taxi drivers to raise fares because the proposed increase had not been published in the official Gazette.

The members of the Sindicato Nacional de Trabajadores del Transporte de Taxis had planned to start charging the new fares yesterday, but the plan was put on hold by the Autoridad de Tránsito y Transporte Terrestre (ATTT) because the new fares had not been published.

The new fares, which the ATTT has approved, will go into effect at a later date.

The change will mean that passengers will pay more when crossing from one zone to another, as well as for extra passengers and rides on Sundays and holidays.

Taxi drivers had asked for the increase because of rising fuel costs and the fact that rates had been the same for years.