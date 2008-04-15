Thieves take wires from baseball stadium

BRIEFS. SPORTS

Thieves caused a large amount of damage to Chiriquí's Kenny Serracín baseball stadium over the weekend.

The stadium's scoreboard, radio booth and locker rooms were looted of electrical equipment, including wiring and switches.

The theft occurred even though the stadium recently installed additional lighting to deter thieves.

Carlos Cocherán, treasurer of the Liga Provincial de Béisbol de Chiriquí, said that the association will be hard-pressed to replace the stolen materials. Yet stadium officials promised that tonight's game with Los Santos will be played as scheduled. The two teams are competing for the top spot in their division.