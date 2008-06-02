Three honored in David

NATIONAL

As part of the celebration of the 159th anniversary of the founding of Chiriquí, three natives of the province were recognized yesterday.

Those receiving honors as "worthy sons of the province" were sociologist Stanley Heckadon Moreno, historian Mario Molina Castillo and writer Allen Patiño.

In his remarks, Moreno said that radical changes are needed to the country's education system, which should include an emphasis on teaching English to all students.

He also argued that more educators should have access to grants to study abroad.

Elsa Rodríguez, president of the Anniversary Committee, said that the government should take immediate steps to restore the museum in David, which has fallen into a state of disrepair.