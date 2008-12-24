Toll suspension helped traffic woes

BRIEFS. TRANSPORTATION

The decision to allow the free use of the North and South Corridors to reduce holiday traffic headaches was a success.

Miguel Martínez, secretary general of the government's traffic agency ATTT, said that certain areas experienced much less congestion during the morning rush hour when the toll roads were free to the public.

Traffic on the South Corridor increased between an estimated 30 percent to 50 percent during the nine toll-free days. Officials with the North Corridor also said that traffic increased, though they did not have an exact figure on how much.

The roads will also be free today and tomorrow.