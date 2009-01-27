Torrijos not sure of future

POLITICS

President Martín Torrijos hasn't decided if he will ever run for a second presidential term, but he has decided that he wants to remain in politics.

On the television show “Debate Abierto” yesterday, Torrijos said that he plans on being an active member of the Central American Parliament, of which is he a member by virtue of his being the country's president.

Torrijos said that the organization is a key to the region becoming better integrated, which should help improve the economies of each country.

Joining him in the organization will be his two vice presidents, Samuel Lewis Navarro and Rubén Arosemena, who are also guaranteed a seat in the parliament.

The May 3 elections will determine the other members of the Panamanian delegation. Among those vying for a seat from the Partido Revolucionario Democrático, of which Torrijos is a member, are José Octavio Chavitín Huertas, Dorindo Cortez and Sandra Noriega, the daughter of the former dictator.

Torrijos said that he has not yet considered his political future beyond serving in the parliament, saying that his goal is to wrap up his term in office on a positive note.

“It is not part of my plans right now,” Torrijos said when asked if he planned on running in the next election, when he is eligible to hold office again. “I want to finish well, and we still have work to do.”

The president said that he was proud of the country's development during his term in office, as well as the increase in social care programs and the reduced rate of unemployment.