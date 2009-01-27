Utility wires to be buried

METRO

The Public Services Authority yesterday approved a proposal submitted by the electric company Union Fenosa to bury its wires in certain areas of Panama City.

“Our answer is positive,” said Víctor Urrutia, the director of the Public Services Authority, when asked if the agency had approved the plan.

The electric company submitted the proposal in December. It calls for underground cabling of its electrical wires in the Vía España, Vía Brasil, Calle 50, and Federico Boyd areas.

The project is expected to take four years and involve an investment of $16.4 million, according to previous calculations made by the company. A more detailed cost analysis of the project will be carried out now that it has been approved.

The government has eyed the burying of the utility wires in the past, but it was deemed to be too expensive. The issue resurfaced, however, because the city’s utility poles were becoming increasingly overloaded in some areas, making them even more unattractive.

Union Fenosa will recover the cost of the project through an increase in electric rates. Both the company and the government said every effort will be made to keep the increase to a minimum.

Urrutia said the project will greatly enhance the downtown area, as the unsightly utility poles and wires currently make the area look run down.

The electric company will also be required to take into account the fact that telephone wires must also be part of the project, as it wouldn't make sense to bury the electrical cables while leaving other wires exposed.

Luis Carlos Moreno, president of the Panamanian Association of Architects, described the deal as a “breakthrough,” and stressed the need to make underground cabling a requirement in all new developments.

The association has strongly supported the burying of the cables.

The telecommunication companies, however, are not nearly as excited about the project.

In a letter to the Public Services Authority, Advanced Communication expressed its concern about how it would pay for the cost of burying its wires.

Cable & Wireless officials said that it would have to build “an entirely new network, which will mean a considerable investment.”