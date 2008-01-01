Vendors question new market location

INTERIOR

Vendors in the public market in Penonomé still do not know where they will be selling their goods next year.

The public market is scheduled to be renovated, but an alternate site has not yet been identified. The remodeling project is suppsoed to start in early January and take eight months to complete.

Julián Cedeño, who sells meat in the market, said that so far he has not heard anything official about a new location. He added that he has heard rumors that the market will be moved to a nearby athletic field or property owned by the Ministerio de Desarrollo Agropecuario (Mida).

According to Cedeño, vendors assumed that they would relocate during the holidays, but that never happened. At this point they assume that the renovation project will be delayed.

Ana Navarro, a vegetable vendor, said she is concerned that the new location will not be as accessable for the community. To her, the options presented so far all have problems.

One possible location is near the town's bus station, but vendors said they will need to erect tents in case of bad weather.

Vendors will meet on Jan. 2 to discuss their options with the local government, which operates the market.