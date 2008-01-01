Water plant theft cuts off service

METRO

Las Mañanitas resident Corina Melgar was preparing to make tamales Sunday morning when she found that she had no water to cook with.

She thought it would only be a temporary problem, but as of last night she was still without service.

And she was not alone.

About 25,000 residents in the Las Mañanitas area had their water cut off when thieves broke into an Instituto de Acueductos y Alcantarillados Nacionales (Idaan) pumping station and made off with electric cables.

The theft shut down the station, cutting off water to the area's residents. Households started reporting lack of service Saturday night, though the vast majority of those impacted lost service Sunday morning.

The problem is expected to be fixed by this morning, but it will depend on Idaan's ability to locate extra cables to replace the stolen ones.

Meanwhile, the situation could get worse as people living in lower elevations will also lose service if the pumps are not fixed.

As of Sunday, the only households impacted are those in higher regions, because they rely on the pumps to continually provide water. Water pressure for people living in low-lying areas is provided by gravity. Yet, the pumps are still needed to fill the tanks which supply the other households. Once those tanks run dry, more homes will lose service.

According to Idaan officials, this is the second time in less than six months that this pumping station has been robbed. Idaan has been sending out water trucks to get drinking water to residents in the affected areas.

Some residents, however, have gone to the houses of relatives and friends to get water, and they hope that service will be restored soon.